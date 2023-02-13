Agree Or Disagree – Poor Field Conditions For The Big Game

Did you watch the Big Game on Sunday? It's probably the first time in a while that I watched the entire game. It was not a blowout, but rather a close game throughout, and that's what I like to see.

Even the halftime show was good as were many of the commercials in my opinion. Others may disagree but in this country, you can have your own opinion, and that's mine.

But that's not what this article is about. It's about the field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona where Super Bowl 57 was played. Until I saw a report on Sunday, didn't know what kind of field it was.

The Washington Examiner describes the field as Tahoma Hybrid Bermudagrass overseeded with rye. The cost of the field was around $800,000. Wow, that's a lot of money for a field. I didn't realize it was a real grass field, and the cool thing was that the entire field is on rollers so they can roll it out to the stadium to get some sunshine.

But that's about as cool as it got. It wasn't much more into the beginning of the game that I noticed the field getting torn up, and then some of the players slipping on the field, especially in the areas that were painted.

If you watched the game, you probably noticed that some of the players changed their cleats to get a better grip on the grass field. Did the slippery condition affect the game? Well, the fans, the players, and the media had a lot to say about the field.

Fox News reports that Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni was not pleased with the condition of the field but did not pin blame on that factor for the loss. Especially since both teams played on the same surface.

The conditions might not be quite as bad as say a muddy or snow-covered field, but as many commented, since this was something that can be controlled, the players deserved so much better. Do you agree?

