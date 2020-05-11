AHL Cancels Remainder Of 2019-20 Season

The remainder of the American Hockey League season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHL made the announcement this morning.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions. The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.” said AHL League President and CEO David Andrews.

Utica Comets staff will begin reaching out to season ticket holders today.