The countdown is on for the next season of Utica Comets hockey.

Utica's full schedule, along with the entire AHL season was made public on Thursday, with less than 90 days until until the puck drops on another season (Oct. 14).

comets comets loading...

The AHL season opens on Friday, October 14, with ten games on the schedule. The Comets open on the following night on the road (Oct. 15) against the Hershey Bears. The Adirondack Bank Center will host Utica's home opener on Monday, October 17, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Comets will actually play two more home games than road games this season (37 home, 35 road), for a total of 72. Once again, the Utica-Syracuse rivalry is in full effect. Nearly 20-percent of the Comets 2022-23 regular season contests will be placed against the Crunch (19.4%). They're face-off a total of 14 times. Other frequent foes on the schedule are, of course, other North Division rivals. The Comets will see Rochester's Amerks 11 times, the Monsters from Cleveland 8 times, and 6 games each against the Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, and Laval Rocket. Utica concludes the regular season with seven games in April, and if the team is in the playoff hunt and in need of wins, the scheduled does seem to favor the Comets, who are home for 5 of their last 6 games. Their final game is on the road in Syracuse, on April 15 (the Saturday after Easter) The AHL All-Star Classis is planned for Feb 5th and 6th, to be hosted by the Laval Rocket (The Sunday before Super Bowl). The 2023 Calder Cup Playoff format will be the same as last year, the league said Thursday:

a total of 23 teams will qualify for the AHL postseason, with five rounds of playoffs leading to the crowning of a Calder Cup champion.

Last season, the Comets won their division for the first time since 2015. After an opening round bye, Utica was upset by Rochester in the best-of-five series, 3-2.

Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino loading...

Disgrace! These Ten Scandals Rocked New York Sports' Teams Sports scandals: they don't happen often, but when they do, they can rock a team, and its fans, to their cores. These ten New York sports scandals did just that.