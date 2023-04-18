Comets Postseason Begins Wednesday at Laval
The Utica Comets begin what they hope will be a long postseason on Wednesday when the open up AHL Playoff action in Canada.
The Comets ended the regular season in fourth in the North Division, posting 80 points with a 35-27-6-4 record. Utica finished one point behind both Rochester and Syracuse - two teams who will face one another in the second round. The fourth place finish means Utica will take on fifth-place Laval for the right to battle division champ Toronto in the next round.
The Comets ended the regular season as winners in four of their final six games and look to advance beyond the first round following a disappointing early exit last year. Utica again has home ice advantage in the best-of-three opening round game, playing at Laval on Wednesday before returning to the Adirondack Bank Center to host Game 2 on Friday night. If necessary, Utica would also host the Rocket in the series finale on Saturday night in Utica.
Last season, the Comets were in a similar position, with home ice in their favor for a short, first round playoff series. However, the Rochester Amerks would up end Utica on home ice and abruptly end their season.
Tickets for both Friday and, if necessary, Saturday night are on sale through Empire State Tix.
