UPDATE 11/16/2021 12:56pm: The Rochester Police Department has canceled the AMBER Alert. James S. Fernandez Reyes has been located and is with his family.

Police are not releasing additional details at this time.

___________________________________________________________________

Rochester Police are searching for a missing teenager who was taken from Myrtle Street, north of Lyell Avenue, at approximately 4:30 pm on Monday.

James S. Fernandez Reyes, age 14, may have been abducted by several people wearing masks.

He is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585) 428.107 or dial 911.

