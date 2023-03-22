Have You Seen Him? Police Seek Info on Runaway CNY Teen

New York State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing child, believed to have run-away from home.

Police say 13-year-old Gavin Farrell ran away from his legal guardian's home in Oswego at some point between Sunday night into Monday morning (March 19 - March 20). However, police also say the teen was known to be in the city of Auburn at around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning (March 21).

When last seen, Farrell was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, and carrying a camouflage backpack.

Anyone who sees the missing teen or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

