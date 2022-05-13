American Pickers Looking to Pick in New York This Summer

American Pickers are looking to pick in New York this summer. Got a unique collection they may be interested in?

The History Channel show, American Pickers has announced they are returning to New York State in August. They are searching for "interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them."

They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

Mike and Robbie Wolfe, with the help of Danielle Colby, are on a mission to recycle America, even if they have to dive into countless piles of grimy junk to rescue forgotten relics.

The pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they've never seen before.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184

American Pickers will follow all pandemic guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

American Picker Grabs Bite in Utica

American Pickers have come to Central New York on several occasions over the years. Host Mike Wolfe stopped for a bite at Bite Bakery in Utica in 2019.

Photo Credit - Bite Bakery Photo Credit - Bite Bakery loading...

Syracuse Picking

Wolfe also stopped in Syracuse, New York to visit with an old friend. "This is Frank Westfall.....mentor, friend and insane antique motorcycle enthusiast," Wolfe shared on Facebook. "Guys like this build you up and teach you what’s important in life."

Little Falls Picking

In 2015 Mike and Frank found treasures in Little Falls, spending 15 hours at a barn, meeting and dealing with Rich Marocco and Mike Lonis. They ended up taking home 54 items that day including a nickle roll machine.

