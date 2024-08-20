America’s 3rd Oldest Pizzeria Just Celebrated 110 Years in Upstate NY

As the story goes, Eugeno Burlino came to the United States from Naples in 1913 with his wife Maria, he became a pastry chef and in order to make ends meet, the couple began making tomato pies, or pizzas, which would be sold on the street and at church fairs. He soon became well known as the "pizza maker" and in 1914, he opened his very first pizzeria which he would call O'Scugnizzo's, which is now known as America's 3rd oldest pizzeria.

According to a Utica newspaper story following his unexpected death on May 26th, 1958, his real name (or at least his American name) was Eugenio Brullino and he named his restaurant after his Italian nickname, O'Scugnizzo. The newspaper reported that the word meant, "a little boy who is always running around doing things," or "street urchin looking for a day's work." He thought the nickname would make for the perfect name for his restaurant, and the name remains synonymous with what Uticans call, upside down pizza, to this very day. That's because O'Scugnizzo's pizza is know for the cheese to be on the bottom layer, with the toppings and sauce layered on top.

Today, the pizzeria is still thriving as it celebrates its 110th year in business at 614 Bleecker Street in Utica, and the owners say they still use Brullino's original recipe for sauce and sausage.

After Eugenio's unexpected passing on May 26, 1958, at the age of 69, his son Angelo "Chops" Burline took over the family business. Under Angelo's leadership, O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria flourished. He expanded the menu, pioneered new ideas like a pizza food truck and jarred sauces, and embraced advertising to grow the business's reach. Angelo, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in both World War II and the Korean War, was a visionary who ensured the family's culinary legacy would thrive.

Angelo operated O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria until his passing in 1989, when his son, Steven Burline, took the reins. Together, with his brother Michael, the pizzeria has continued to honor the original recipes and traditions that have kept customers coming back for over a century. From the handmade pizza shells and fresh sausage to the signature sauce, everything is prepared daily in the bakery using Eugenio's original recipes.

Permission by Lisa Burline Roser for TSM. Permission by Lisa Burline Roser for TSM. loading...

Today, O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria's reputation extends far beyond Utica, with their iconic pizzas being shipped across the country. Despite the challenges of rising food costs, the Burline family remains committed to maintaining the quality and consistency by using the original recipes that have been the hallmark of their success for 110 years.

As O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria celebrates this significant milestone, the Burline family extends their heartfelt thanks to the community, by offering an anniversary special that honors its rich history and community spirit. For two days only—August 21st and 22nd—customers can enjoy a small cheese pizza for just $1.10 with the purchase of a large pizza. In keeping with the pizzeria’s longstanding tradition of giving, the $1.10 for the small pizza will be donated to the local veteran's organization, Feed Our Vets.

"Celebrating 110 years is a significant milestone for our family and our community," says Steven Burline. "This special offer allows us to share our gratitude with our loyal customers while supporting Feed Our Vets, an organization that aligns with our values of giving back."

O'Scugnizzo's Pizzeria is 110 Years Old in Utica, NY Founded in 1914 by Eugenio Brullino, a determined immigrant from Naples, Italy, O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria has become synonymous with quality, consistency, and the unique flavors of Utica. Eugenio Brullino arrived in America in 1913 on the Canopic to Boston, Massachusetts, from Naples at the age of 25. Settling in Utica with his wife Maria, he began his American journey as a pastry chef. To supplement their household income, Maria would prepare little tomato pies, which Eugenio sold at church feasts each weekend. The name "O'Scugnizzo" comes from Naples, which was a slang term used for street urchin’s looking for a day’s work. When he decided to open his pizzeria in 1914, it was this term that became the trade name, a legacy that would endure for generations. Gallery Credit: Permission by Lisa Burline Roser for TSM

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler