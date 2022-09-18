Anne Heche’s Ex Is Trying to Pull Control of Her Estate From Her Son

Anne Heche's ex James Tupper has filed to pull control of the movie star's estate away from her son.

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Tupper objected to a request filed by Heche's son Homer Laffoon, 20, to gain control of her estate.

Tupper claims Heche sent him an email on Jan. 25, 2011, in which she expressed her wishes should she pass away. The email's subject line allegedly read "WILL."

In the alleged email, Heche wrote:

In case I die tomorrow and anyone asks. My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25.

In the documents, Tupper claims he has grounds to protest Laffoon's filing because he is the parent of minor estate heir Atlas — Laffoon's 13-year-old half-brother.

Additionally, he claims Laffoon is not yet fit to control Heche's estate due to his age and alleged current state of unemployment.

A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 11.

Tupper and Heche dated for more than a decade before splitting in 2018. They were not romantically linked at the time of Heche's death.

Homer filed documents on Aug. 31 asking to be made the head of Anne's estate. He also requested to become Atlas' legal guardian.

Heche did not have a will at the time of her death. Her annual gross income and the value of her property and possessions is unknown publicly.