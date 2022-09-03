Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Files to Control Late Mother’s Estate as Actress Died Without Will

Actress Anne Heche's estate may soon fall into the hands of her son if a new motion is granted.

According to ABC News, Homer Laffoon, 20, has filed court papers to gain control over his late mother's estate as the actress died without a will in place.

The movie star's son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon filed the paperwork on Aug. 31. Documents reveal he has requested to be allowed to administer his mother's estate.

The petition lists Homer and his brother Atlas Tupper, 13, as the heirs to Heche's fortune. However, it is worth noting that the document lists the value of the estate as unknown.

Homer also filed a second petition asking someone be appointed to represent his younger brother in court.

As of publishing time, a representative for Heche has not responded publicly to the filings.

Heche passed away at age 53 in August after crashing her car into a house.

A new report from NBC News reveals rescue crews were unable to begin lifesaving efforts on Heche for 45 minutes after the crash, which took place Aug. 5.

Records obtained reveal firefighters were unable to gain access to Heche's car for 20 minutes; it took an additional 20 minutes to pull the car out of the house, which was on fire at the time.

"Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it," Deputy Fire Chief Richard Fields said of the situation. "Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire."

On Aug. 14, just nine days after the crash, Heche was taken off life support. Her death has been ruled an accident.