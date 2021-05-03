Another Comets Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Another Utica Comets game has been postponed because of COVID-19 precautions. Utica's game with Rochester on Monday night was postponed out of safety precautions, according to the AHL.

Utica was shielded to play at Rochester on Monday night. The league announced on Monday afternoon that the game had been postponed.

Currently, the Comets have just 7 games remaining win the season that won't feature post-season play because of COVID. It's unknown whether or not the postponed games will be made up as COVID-19 restrictions are relieved following the Governor's Monday press briefing.

Utica won 2 games at home before losing to Syracuse on Sunday afternoon, the regular season is scheduled to conclude in Rochester on May 16.