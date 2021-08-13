Central New York and the Mohawk Valley are in for another day of heat and humidity on Friday, but the National Weather Service is predicting significant relief this weekend.

The forecast for Friday is for a 5th straight day upper 80s to near 90 temperatures, along with humidity and the chance of strong thunderstorms. The oppressive weather is expected to move out of the area overnight and into Saturday morning as a cold front will move in, and bring dryer weather and temperatures in the mid-70s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to the weather service. There's also the chance of thunderstorms, which could be severe.

Get our free mobile app

Clouds on Saturday morning are expected to give way to increased sunshine with a 25% chance of a shower. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will rise back up into the 80s next week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the northeast on Friday through 8 p.m.. "Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, according to NWS. People working or participating in outdoor

activities should spend time out of the heat and hydrate. The weather service says the heat index on Friday will reach as high as 100 degrees.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.