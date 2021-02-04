Friday is National Wear Red Day.

Women and men are asked to wear red as part of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement.

The movement urges women to spread awareness that one in three women are dying from cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, businesses in the Utica area, including Townsquare Media, will illuminate their buildings in red.

