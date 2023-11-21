What We Now Know About Bruce Karam, Lou Lapolla Arrests

Officials Allegedly Used Nearly $15K in School Resources for Political and Non-School Related Causes

"Karam was using school money and resources including stamps, envelopes, and other supplies to send election mailers in support of school board candidates that he favored and who determined his contract, salary and authority," - that's according to NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli in regards to the arrest of longtime Utica School Superintendent Bruce Karam, and former UCSD Board President and former Utica Mayor Louis LaPolla on Tuesday.

Comptroller DiNapoli, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara, and the New York State Police today announced the arrest of the long-time superintendent of the Utica City School District (UCSD) Bruce Karam, and the former Utica Mayor and UCSD School Board President Louis LaPolla for allegedly using taxpayer funds to pay for political campaigns and a non-school related fundraiser.

“The diversion of funds meant to support the education and well-being of students by high-ranking school officials is an appalling betrayal of the public trust,” DiNapoli said. “Instead of serving the students of the district who they were duty-bound to help, these two defendants allegedly chose to serve themselves," he added. "Thanks to my partnership with District Attorney McNamara and the State Police they will now be held accountable for their crimes.”

The allegations became morning radio fodder for weeks in the spring 2022 during the school board elections, when it was alleged that employees were forced to participate in campaigns, and a healthy supply of stamps, paid for by the district, were used to send out political mailers. The radio conversation quickly gained the title of "stamp-gate," especially during the time that Board President Lou LaPolla was planning his retirement party.

Karam also allegedly tried to cover up his actions by attempting to persuade school district employees to untruthfully say that these resources were being used for a valid purpose.

According to a release from the Comptroller's Office, investigators with the Oneida County District Attorney, the State Comptroller, and the State Police determined that Karam was using school money and resources including stamps, envelopes, and other supplies to send election mailers in support of school board candidates that he favored and who determined his contract, salary and authority.

Dinapoli also charged, he used school resources to send invitations for a non-school related fundraiser for a purported charity run by LaPolla. Fundraiser fliers for the charity were inserted by school district employees during school hours in envelopes the school district paid for, and were mailed using the district’s stamps. LaPolla was allegedly aware that school resources were being used on his behalf.

Dinapoli said, Karam also allegedly tried to cover up his actions by attempting to persuade school district employees to untruthfully say that these resources were being used for a valid purpose.

The value of the unlawful use of taxpayer funds totaled $14,649, including $9,775 in stamps, $1,015 in supplies, and $3,859 in compensation for hours of work.

Karam served as UCSD Superintendent from 2011 until he was put on leave Oct. 18, 2022. He currently remains on leave.

Karam and LaPolla were both charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th degree and Public Corruption. Karam was also charged with additional counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree and Public Corruption, as well as Corruption of the Government in the 3rd degree.

They were arraigned in Oneida County Court by Judge Michael L. Dwyer. Their next court date is Dec. 1, 2023.

District Attorney McNamara said: “I echo State Comptroller DiNapoli’s statements and I personally thank the Comptroller’s office and the New York State Police for their assistance in investigating this case of public corruption.”

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento said, “These individuals deliberately stole funds intended to enrich education for students of the Utica City School District, all for personal fulfillment. Because of the strong collaboration among law enforcement, we were able to expose this fraud. I thank the Comptroller’s office and Oneida County District Attorney’s Office for their partnership in these arrests. The State Police will continue to hold those accountable whose actions hurt our community, and the well-being of children.”

CLICK HERE to read the entire indictment:

Keeler loading...

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler