Utica Schools Super Bruce Karam, and Lou Lapolla Arrested
The Utica City School District Superintendent, Bruce Karam, along with former Board President and former Utica Mayor Lou Lapolla were arrested on Tuesday, according to the DA's office.
Karam has been administrative leave from the district since October of 2022 as an investigation was conducted into alleged inappropriate treatment of two district employees.
Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara confirmed today that both men turned themselves into Oneida County Court and were arraigned. McNamara said Karam has been charged with five felonies and LaPolla was a co-defendent in two of the felonies.
More information is expected to be released today from New York State Comptroller Tom Dinapoli's office.
Back in September, Lapolla was arrested on federal charges involving funds collected for a scholarship as part of a retirement event. Authorities alleged LaPolla set up a scholarship fund in honor of his late wife, Andrea LaPolla, after her passing in 2018. The former mayor claimed the funds would benefit students of the Utica City School District.
Although LaPolla's scholarship received "tens of thousands of dollars," authorities claim he "spent nearly all of the donated money on himself rather than depositing it into the scholarship fund."
Read More: Former Utica Mayor Has Been Arrested on Federal Charges | https://wibx950.com/former-utica-mayor-federally-charged-with-six-counts-of-mail-fraud/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
Check back for additional details.
