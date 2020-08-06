Arrest Made In Oneida Castle Homicide

State Police have made an arrest in the homicide of an Oneida Castle man.

22-year old Travon Golden of Canandaigua is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year old Tyler McBain, who was found dead in an upstairs apartment at 91 Seneca Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say an autopsy conducted by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office shows McBain died as the result of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Golden is being held in the Oneida County jail without bail.

The investigation is continuing as police look for a second suspect.