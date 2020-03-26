The Utica Police Department has made an arrest related to a Thursday stabbing in the area of Oneida Square in the city.

Utica Police say at approximately 1:45 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of Genesee Street for an assault complaint.

Upon arrival officers located a male victim suffering from a stab wound to his lower chest. Due to the nature of his injuries he was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he underwent surgery and remains in serious condition.

Police say they immediately began an investigation and interviewed witnesses in the area. As a result of the investigation, 44-year-old Rachelle Weitman of Utica was arrested and charged with Felony Assault.

Police also took the time to remind the public that safe social distancing practices are still in effect, and should be adhered to for the safety of all.