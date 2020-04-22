Arrest Made In Utica Police Officer Involved Shooting

Utica Police have arrested a Utica man for allegedly firing shots at a UPD officer on Brayton Park Place earlier this week.

30-year old Earl Roberts is charged with attempted murder and weapons possession related charges.

Police say Roberts threatened Officer Peter Caruso and then opened fire on Caruso, striking his patrol vehicle at least twice.

A round also struck a window at Sabatino’s Market on Whitesboro Street, narrowly missing several individuals.

Officials say Caruso fired three rounds from his handgun.

Roberts fled the scene and was located in a nearby residence.

Officer Caruso, a 15-year veteran of the UPD, will be placed on administrative leave while an investigation is undertaken, which is standard practice.