Utica Police have arrested a 17-year old in connection with acts of vandalism at the Christopher Columbus statue at the corner of Mohawk Street and the Memorial Parkway.

The statue was defaced with graffiti on September 28th and October 7th.

Police say due to his age, neither the teen's identity or the charges against him will be released.

The UPD is thanking the public for their help in the investigation.

.