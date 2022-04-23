[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post contains a picture of a crash scene that some may not wish to see. The reader is advised to stop reading this post and not scroll down farther if the picture is not to be viewed.]

Police are just releasing details about a one-car crash that killed a baby on Friday.

New York State Police were called to State Route 49 near Adrian Circle in the Oswego county town of Constantia, New York at approximately 4:22pm on April 22, 2022.

In a written release the NYSP says that, according to the results of their initial investigation, 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz from Central Square, New York was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse west on State Route 49 (NY-49) when it appears, police say, that "she lost control [of the car], struck an earth embankment, went airborne, and struck multiple trees with the passenger’s side of the vehicle."

State Route 49 (NY 49) and Adrian Circle in Constantia, New York via Google Maps (April 2022)

Daschalee was not hurt but her one-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat of the vehicle on the passenger side, was critically injured. The baby was taken for treatment to Upstate University Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022)

The child's name has not been formally released at this time.

Police say that the investigation is continuing.

Witnesses, those in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. At this time it is not known what caused the victim's mother to allegedly lose control of the vehicle.

Crash Scene (original photo cropped) Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022)

Anyone with information should call the NYSP at: (315) 366-6000.

Assisting State Police at the scene were the Constantia Fire Department and North Shore Ambulance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

