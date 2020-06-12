Barenaked Ladies Postpone Tour, Reschedule for 2021

Pop Rock band Barenaked Ladies has rescheduled their "Lost Summer on Earth" tour for next year and there are two New York dates in 2021. The tour which was scheduled for this summer was cancelled after the band came to the conclusion that due to COVID-19, it was unlikely that shows would be feasible this year.

"We were really hoping we’d be able to pull it off this summer, but for the safety of our fans, all the venue staff, bands and crew, we need to listen to best advice and postpone until next summer. We’ll be back with the same lineup in almost all the same venues in 2021. We hope to see each and every one of you then. Be safe. Continue to Rock, and don’t forget to Roll." - Ed

Tickets purchased for the 2020 tour will be valid for 2021. Shows in Houston, San Diego, St. Louis and Pittsburgh have been cancelled.

The 2021 tour featuring Gin Blossoms, and Toad the Wet Sprocket, will open on June 4th in Atlanta. The tour will be in New York State on July 6th in Lewiston, near Niagara Falls, and on July 7th in New York City. The tour will close out on July 21st in Toronto.

The band will perform virtually on the Budweiser Stage at Home on Saturday, June 13th at 8 p.m. on LiveNation.com.