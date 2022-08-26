Bills Fans Demand For Team To Cut Matt Araiza Now

They don’t care if he’s a “Punt God” or not. Bills fans want Matt Araiza off the team.

Bills Mafia was shocked to learn on Thursday that their beloved “Punt God,” Matt Araiza, was accused of a plethora of disturbing allegations, including spiking the drink and gang rape of a teenage girl while he was a football player at San Diego State.

Araiza, who just won the starting punter position earlier this week over former Bills (now current Colts) punter Matt Haack, denies the allegations, and no arrests have been made. But regardless, the reputation of this shiny new rookie has inevitably been tarnished in less than a week.

Now, all eyes are on Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane, and the rest of the Buffalo Bills management to see if Araiza will dress for tonight’s game, or even stay on as a member of the team.

Even more damning for the Bills front office, some sources are saying that even though the Bills weren’t aware of the allegations against Araiza when they drafted him, they did know about them when he was selected as their starter on Monday.

Yikes.

Of course, Bills fans want the best players possible on the team, and Matt Araiza is one of the best punters out there. But should it come at the expense of the Bills’ integrity and values?

This is definitely not a good look for the Buffalo Bills, and a giant stain on what should be the start of one of their best seasons ever.