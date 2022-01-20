You Can Now Enjoy Beer & Wine With Your Popcorn at NY Movie Theaters

You can now enjoy beer and wine with your popcorn at movies theaters in New York.

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) board unanomosly approved the sale of beer and wine at movie theater concession stands after an appeal from the National Association of Movie Theatre Owners. They wanted the same privilege other businesses like salons, art galleries and antique stores have, allowing them to sell alcohol.

Beer and wine sales were approved at New York movie theaters but they had to be sold before the show in a designated area in the lobby. Or the theater had to be licensed as a restaurant, with servers delivering to tables in the theater.

The new law will take effect immediately at any movie theater that already has a liquor license. Other cinema owners can apply for a liquor license but it could take months to be approved, according to the State Liquor Authority. A temporary permit is usually approved a little faster.

44 states now allow alcohol to be sold inside movie theaters.

There's nothing like kicking back with a glass of Pinot to watch your favorite film. And now you can do it on the big screen.

Alcohol To Go

Alcohol to-go returned to help small businesses in New York survive the coronavirus pandemic and it may be here to stay.

"New York's comeback depends on the recovery and success of our small businesses," Governor Hochul said. "Since the pandemic hit, small business owners have been struggling with unprecedented challenges. New York is here with a simple message: help is on the way."

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in March 2020 to allow bars, taverns, clubs, and any other business that serves alcohol to sell to-go beverages with take-out food deliveries to make up for lost income during the coronavirus pandemic. That order came to an end in June 2021.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced wine or premixed cocktails can once again be taken home and she plans to propose a law this year that will permanently legalize the sale of to-go alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants in New York state.

