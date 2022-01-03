Beloved Saratoga County Restaurant Closes Suddenly After Nearly 60 Yrs

It is the end of an era at a Saratoga County restaurant. It has been in my hometown for nearly 60 years and suddenly on December 29th, a post on the door and a Facebook message made it official.

Hildreth's Restaurant in Mechanicville has been a part of that city for 58 years. It had hosted every event imaginable. From christenings to funerals and all of the special events they catered to, they have been an important part of the history of Mechanicville.

It came as a shock to all, on December 29th when a sign was posted on the doors of the beloved restaurant that read:

Why The Sudden Closure?

I spoke with owner and family friend, Ed Hildreth about the seemingly sudden closure of Hildreth's Restaurant. He told me, in a few words, that it was just time. He made a point to tell me that this was not a financial decision by any means or have anything to do with the pandemic. He also said that the relationships he has made over the many years had people reaching out to help. Ed told me that he appreciated the calls, but he reiterated that it wasn't about money. He did say it was an emotional decision but not a financial one. There was no one in the family left to carry on the business so it was time.

What Happens Next?

Ed told me that after his brother retired from the restaurant a few years ago and well before the pandemic, he had sold the property and was leasing the building. He isn't sure what the property owner will do with the restaurant but told me that he is taking all of his catering equipment. He said he will also still be doing his famous desserts so stay tuned.

Hildreth's is Part of Mechanicville's History

Pat and Rosemary Hildreth started the Westvaco Diner back in 1963. After the paper mill closed, they removed the diner and opened Hildreth's Restaurant. After Ed got out of culinary school in 1978, he became the chef and worked with his parents and then he and his brother, Pat took over the business. Now, after 58 years, the restaurant has closed. It will always be a very important part of Mechanicville and its history.

Historic Mechanicville

