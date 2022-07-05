Bemus Point Woman Charged with Resisting Arrest Following Domestic Dispute
Resisting arrest is one of the charges a woman is facing after police responded to a call about an argument in Bemus Point.
Troopers say they received a call about a domestic disturbance on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
In a written release from the NYSP troopers say when they arrived one of the parties, a woman identified as 28-year-old Megan Truver, “acted belligerent and yelled profanities within earshot of (pedestrians) and customers at nearby businesses.”
Troopers say that Truver would not stop yelling even when asked to do so by troopers. When police tried to restrain her Truver allegedly fought police as they tried to put her in handcuffs. She was taken into custody, police say, “after a brief struggle.”
She was issued appearance tickets and was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.
Truver is scheduled to answer the charges in the town of Ellery Court at a future date.
No physical injuries were reported as part of the arrest.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]