Where To Find The Best Wood Fired Pizza In Upstate New York

There's just something so special about a slice of wood fired pizza. It just tastes differently. Where can you find the best wood fired pizza in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York?

Luckily, you don't have to travel far and wide for amazing pizza in Central New York. We are pretty lucky when it comes to that, and we use normal pepperoni on ours....not the stuff that Buffalo tries to pass off as a pizza topping.

Brief History Lesson- Where Did Wood Fired Pizza Ovens Originate?

According to Quattro Boston, wood fired pizza ovens have been around in ancient civilizations for thousands of years.

There are also medieval brick ovens which can be found throughout Europe and they are extremely similar to the Roman brick ovens. Larger, rounded wood fired pizza ovens were typically found in northern Europe while they were smaller in Italy. A majority of Tuscan farmhouses had a brick oven or stone oven, some of which are used to this day.

Wood fired pizza ovens are set to 700 to 800 degrees Fahrenheit. You can't even attempt to cook a pizza with that heat at home. The pizzas good fast, and they are delicious.

Where Now?

Where can you find these amazing delicious wood fired pizzas in Central and Upstate New York? We are very lucky to have so many options to choose from when it comes to eating this amazing dish:

Either way, here's where to find the best of the best when it comes to wood fired pizza:



