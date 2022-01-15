BetMGM to Launch Mobile Sports Betting in New York Monday

One week ago, four mobile sports betting apps launched in New York State as mobile sports betting debuted on January 8th, at 9 am. This coming Monday, a new operator will join their ranks, as BetMGM announced that they will begin operations in the Empire State on January 17th.

BetMGM will launch its online sportsbook this coming Monday, January the 17th. They will join Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive/BetRivers to become the 5th mobile sports betting operator to go live in New York State. New York is the 19th largest market for BetMGM, and they have big plans for the state.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said via a press release:

With today’s monumental news, we’ll now be able to fully activate our relationships with MGM Resorts’ Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden. We look forward to offering customers in New York unique experiences that they can’t access on any other platform.

Starting this Monday, January 17th users will be able to download the BetMGM app for free, and be able to place a wide variety of bets including customized pre-game bets, in-play bets, futures bets, and parlay wagers. The BetMGM app will be available for download here in New York on both iOS and Android, or via desktop by CLICKING HERE.

Users who are members of MGM Resorts M Life rewards program will rejoice, as they will be able to link their BetMGM account to their M Life accounts, and redeem their gameplay at any MGM Resorts location, including Atlantic City, Maryland, and Las Vegas.

BetMGM is also the official sports betting partner of the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and will be rewarding its customers with VIP experiences involving the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

