What’s New in 2022? Some New Laws on the Books in New York State

As we enter into 2022, there are a few new laws that take effect in New York state. They include marijuana, limousines, sports wagering, and even the type of dog you can have in your home. These are all important laws that you should know going into the new year.

New Marijuana Laws

Cities in New York state had until the end of 2021 to either opt-in or out of dispensaries in their cities. If they didn't act, they have automatically opted in. It is legal to possess marijuana in New York state. But soon you will be able to buy it from a dispensary. The hope is that they will be up and running by the spring of 2022. A control board will oversee the production, licensing, sale, and distribution of marijuana in New York.

Changes to Stretch Limousines

After the tragic Schoharie limousine accident in October of 2018, there is new legislation in New York state regarding stretch limos. In 2022, all stretch limos in New York will have to have a seatbelt for every passenger riding in the back.

Dog Breed No Longer Impacts Home Insurance

In the past, homeowners who had certain dog breeds were charged more or had to give up their pets to avoid higher premiums. A new law in 2022 will no longer allow insurance companies to charge more for homeowners who have Pit Bulls, German Shepards, or Rottweilers.

Able to Bet on Sports

Finally, you will be able to bet on sports in New York state. There are nine mobile sportsbooks that will launch sometime in early 2022.

