Over the past few years the legalization of sports betting has lead to an increase in extra curricular participation for spectators of almost every sport. Now, legalized sports gambling is going mobile in New York State.

FanDuel was one of many outlets lobbying hard to bring the online betting platform to the Empire State. According to USBettingReport.com, New York is still working through some legislative issues but the implementation of the new form of wagering should be up and ready to run by 2022.

One of the New York venues that will be using FanDuel to roll out the online betting platform is Tioga Downs. USBettingReport.com also reports,

Tioga Downs partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to bring the operator to the state. Since the New York market will be very concentrated for operators, it’s an excellent chance for betting conglomerates to generate significant revenue. There is sports betting at Tioga Downs in a retail format, but FanDuel will be the official mobile book of the casino. Mobile betting is expected to be very popular in the state because of its size.

The website PlayNY.com states that we could see the availability of online betting as early as December. The website also states that FanDuel is one of nine sports books to get in on New York's action as a licensee. With the license, New York State will tax the sports book at fifty-one percent. So, what can you expect with the FanDuel online sports booking?

According to PlayNY.com,

FanDuel Sportsbook has a great offer for new customers, and you don’t need a FanDuel bonus code to activate it. In order to be eligible you just need to visit the FanDuel site, using the links on our page, and create your account. Make a deposit, and your first bet will be risk-free up to $1,000.

Of course one rule that remains in place is the prohibition of betting on New York collegiate sports teams for New York residents. So, no Syracuse bets or Colgate bets.

Turning Stone Resort Casino has decided that they will use Caesars and Wynn for their online betting platform. If you prefer placing your bets in person, you can always visit the Turning Stone to use their in-house Caesar Sports Book.

