Biden Declines to Call for Cuomo to Resign, Awaits Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The three-term governor is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Asked Sunday by a reporter if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.” Biden has not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Cuomo. Several prominent New York Democrats, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to step down. Cuomo has refused to resign and has denied he did what has been alleged.

