Big Crowds, Long Lines as Early Voting Opens in New Hartford

Early voting got underway in New York on Saturday and long lines and long waiting time was the story of the day in places like New Hartford.

The early voting location at the New Hartford Town offices (former Gander Mountain location) at the Orchard saw filled parking lots and lines that stretched outside into the main plaza.

Early voting begins in New Hartford, NY on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Photo by Dana Chilton Mackie for TSM)

One voter told WIBX that she arrived at 12:15 p.m. and didn't leave after voting until 3:15 p.m.. Most voters were reporting at least a 3-hour wait to get their vote in during the election season's first opportunity to cast a ballot.

Early voting begins in New Hartford, NY on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Photo by Dana Chilton Mackie for TSM)

Campaigns were warned not to attempt to vote with campaign signs and clothing, including Trump masks. "Electioneering is prohibited within 100-feet of a polling place," according to New York election law. "For the purposes of this section, the one hundred foot distance shall be deemed to include a one hundred foot radial measured from the entrances, designated by the inspectors of election, to a building where such election is being held."

Trump supporters keep legal distance as early voting begins in New Hartford, NY on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Photo by Dana Chilton Mackie for TSM)

A small group of President Trump supporters with banner covered vehicles and flags maintained their distance in the nearby parking lot at the Orchard through the day on Saturday. Almost everyone present was wearing facial coverings in compliance with Governor Cuomo's executive order on social distancing.

Trump supporters keep legal distance as early voting begins in New Hartford, NY on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Photo by Dana Chilton Mackie for TSM)

Voters in New Hartford are focused on the Presidential race as well as the fierce battle for the 22nd Congressional seat where incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi is being challenged by former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a Republican who lost her seat to Brindisi in 2018. A recent Siena poll has the race deadlocked in Oneida County with the incumbent Brindisi leading by 13-points in the district. Republican Brian Miller is also running for re-election for the 101st Assembly seat against Otsego County Democrat Chad McEvoy.

There are other big races of interest in the region including Democrat Assemblywoman Maryann Buttenschon who is running for reelection in the 119th district. She's being challenged by Republican John Zielinski of Marcy.

Additional Key Races in the Region

• Senator Joe Griffo is unopposed

• Supreme Court 5th Judicial District

-Rory A. McMahon (D, Conservative)

-Michael F. Young (Rep)

• Herkimer County Family Court Judge

-Thad Luke (Rep, Independence)

-Mark Rose (Conservative)

Early voting in New York continues until November 1st. Check with your local Board of Elections website for times and locations. Election Day is from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3rd and must arrive at the Board of elections by November 10th.