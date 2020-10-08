Brindisi Leads Tenney By Nine Points In Siena College Poll

A new Siena College/Syracuse.com poll has Congressman Anthony Brindisi leading challenger Claudia Tenney, 48 to 39 percent, in the race for the 22nd Congressional District seat.

The poll of likely voters shows Tenney leading in Oneida County, 44 to 43 percent, while Brindisi leads by 19 points in Broome County and 13 points in the remainder of the district.

A month before the 2020 election, Brindisi holds a significant lead,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “Brindisi has support from 80 percent of Democrats, leads by 14 points with independents and even picks up support from more than one-quarter of Republicans.”

The poll also shows Brindisi has a 51 to 35 percent favorability rating, with Tenney viewed unfavorably by voters, 37 to 52 percent.

Brindisi defeated Tenney in the 2018 election, 51 to 49 percent.

The poll also found two-thirds of NY-22 voters plan to vote in person on election day, and another 11 percent plan to vote in person by early voting.

12 percent plan to vote by mail and nine percent are undecided on how they will vote.