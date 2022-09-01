Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close

There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!

VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area.

The three locations that will be closing are at:

280 E Fairmount Ave, Lakewood, NY 14750

10378 Bennett Road Route, 60, Fredonia, NY 14063

4152 W Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020

All three stores will have liquidation sales beginning Friday, September 9. There is no word exactly on when they will officially close. What will VALU do with all of the employees that work and these stores? VALU Home Centers has offered all of the employees jobs at other locations.

The announcement of closures comes on the heels of another chain announcing closures. Bed, Bath and Beyond announced on the same day that they will be closing 150 stores across the United States. Bed, Bath and Beyond already closed the location on Union by the Galleria Mall. The only 3 stores left in the Western New York area are on McKinley in Hamburg, Transit Road in Amherst and Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo.

There has been no official word on what stores and when they would be closing. Officials said that more information will be coming in the new few months.

