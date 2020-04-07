Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The U.S. will give the terrorist label to white supremacists for the first time ever. We get a little more detail from Rachel Sutherland (FNR).

- Are we nearing the apex of COVID-19 in the U.S.? In New York City? We get analysis from Tonya J. Powers (FNR).

- A new Oneida County Sheriff's Office detail has been formed to go after businesses that are in violation of the large gatherings policy.

7 AM Hour

- Siena College Research Institute has released a new poll that demonstrates how life has changed for people in New York State in the midst of this virus. We speak with Dr. Don Levy from Siena to break down the numbers.

- Have questions for the doctor? Call us up at 315-736-0186. We chat daily with Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS about the latest updates and information on COVID-19.

8 AM Hour

- The Rome Rescue Mission has stayed busy through this pandemic. Matt Miller fills us in on what he's been doing and what you can do to help, especially ahead of Easter.

- Mayor Mark Blask from Little Falls calls in to talk about the Vicky Judd Facebook account of her battle with COVID-19. He also addresses how his city is handling the crisis.

Andrew Derminio sings the National Anthem