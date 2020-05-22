Keeler Show Takes Calls Going Into Memorial Day Weekend
First News with Keeler in the Morning on Friday opened the program with callers getting set for Memorial Day Weekend. Topics varied from people not wearing masks to fishing licenses and local beef.
Memorial Day weekend has been in the spotlight because of the COVID-19 re-opening of the Mohawk Valley region, and with good weather on the way, it's feared that people will ignore social distancing recommendations.
Listen to the complete segment here.