Bills Comeback Falls Just Short In Tampa Bay [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills' quest to make the playoffs this season took another blow as they fell short of making a huge comeback against Tampa Bay last night.

The game between the Bills and Bucs was a tale of two halves. The first half was all about Tampa Bay. The Bucs were up 24-3 at halftime before the Buffalo Bills made the comeback in the 2nd half to send the game into overtime.

The Bills defense held Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense to only 3 points in the 2nd half.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills offense was led by Josh Allen. The quarterback had another stellar day throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He did have one interception at the end of the 1st half on a desperate throw to end the half.

Allen was also the rushing leader for the Buffalo Bills leading the team with 109 yards on 12 carries and also had one touchdown on the ground.

Devin Singletary only had 4 rushing attempts but gained 52yards while Matt Bredia had 3 carries for 12 yards.

After a horrible first half, the Buffalo Bills defensive bounced back in the 2nd half and were able to get some pressure on Tom Brady including a crucial sack in the fourth quarter by linebacker Matt Milano.

Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micha Hyde along with cornerback Dane Jackson lead the defense with 7 tackles each.

Punter Matt Haack had himself a game as well. 4 out of his 6 punts landed inside the Tampa Bay 20. Tyler Bass again was automatic as he made both of his field-goal attempts.

The Bills have four games left and would need to win at least 3 out of four to make the playoffs. Next up for the Bills is a home game against Carolina.

