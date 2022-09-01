1st Bills Mafia Boat Parade Happening Next Week

Lets go Buffalo!!! The first-ever Mafia Boat Parade is happening in Buffalo, New York!

There will be a long line of boats all decked out in Buffalo gear going through the Buffalo waterways along a rowdy route. All of the money raised at the event

Mafia Boat Parade

Saturday, September 17

1:15 PM

You are more than welcome to bring your boat and get in the parade! The boats are meeting up at 12:30 at Canalside by the Naval Park.

The parade will go through Silo City before it ends at Papi Grande's Beach Bar.

It will take approx. 1 hour for the parade.

Patrons are liable for their own docking once back at 301 Ohio St.

Papi Grandes Waterfront Beach Bar will open at 12:30pm-7pm to welcome patrons to watch the boat parade and engulf themselves in all things Buffalo! All boating participants are encouraged to come back to the bar after the parade. During the event Bud Light is giving away 4 VIP Experiences to the Buffalo Bills Home opener, September 19th, and many other prizes! The bar will be serving up signature tacos, $5 Bud Light cans and more during the event. Appearances and other vendors will be present.

6 Buffalo Bills Greats That Didn't Look Right In A Different Uniform Unfortunately, sometimes your favorite player leaves your team and when you see them it just looks weird. Here are five former Buffalo Bill greats that just look weird wearing a different team's jersey.

Gameday Rules For Buffalo Bills Fans That Watch From Home