You Could Star In A Movie About Bills Mafia

Bills Mafia is getting more and more attention each and every year and now one filmmaker wants you to be part of a new movie highlighting what Bills Mafia is all about.

Currently, producers and a filmmaker are looking for real Bills Mafia members to be part of a short film documentary about Bills Mafia.

The filmmakers are casting several different types of Bills Mafia members to be part of the short film. They are currently looking to cast:

Tailgaters - People who are out in the parking lots before and after the game and what it takes to throw a good Bills Mafia tailgate.

Homebodies - A Family or group of friends that watch Bills games at home.

Party Bus People - People who party on their Bus on game day.

Unquie Bills Mafia Members - Any Bills Mafia member who has a great story about being a fan or a special gameday tradition.

If you fit any of those roles and want to star in the new Bills Mafia movie, you can apply to be part of the film by emailing the producers at themafiadoc@gmail.com.

In the email, you are asked to explain why you think you and your story should be part of the film. Not in Buffalo? No problem, they are looking for Bills Mafia members outside of Western New York as well as those here in the 716.

The Bills Mafia was first started in 2011 by several fans after a Tweet went viral. Over the past 11 years, not only have Bills fans adopted the "Mafia" moniker the players, the team, and even the league have accepted Bills fans as Bills Mafia.

