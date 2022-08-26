Can The Buffalo Bills Get Matt Haack Back?

Whoops. It looks like the Bills made a major mistake when it came to choosing their punter this season, and now they can’t even make it right.

Matt Arazia Accused Of Rape

On Thursday (August 25th) a lawsuit was filed in the San Diego Superior Court accusing current Bills “Punt God” Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State football teammates of raping a teenage girl at an off-campus party in the fall of 2021.

The allegations against Araiza are incredibly disturbing. The anonymous teen, who was seventeen years old and in high school at the time, accused Arazia of serving her a drink containing not only alcohol but other “intoxicating substances" before being allegedly raped by Araiza, Zavier Leonard, and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko while drifting in and out of consciousness.

After going to the police the next day, investigators coached the teen to get information from Araiza, where he admitted he had sex with her and told her he had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

Bills fans are understandably outraged and are calling on Sean McDermott to bench or release the rookie punter.

But…now it’s a little more complicated.

Could the Bills Re-Sign Matt Haack?

Matt Araiza won the role of Bills punter this preseason over Matt Haack. Subsequently, The Bills announced this past Monday that Haak had been released.

Unfortunately, even if Bills management wanted to backtrack and get Matt Haack back, they now officially can’t - as the 28-year-old Haak has been picked up by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts were in desperate need of a punter, as their former starter Rigoberto Sanchez is now out for the season with a torn Achilles.

We’ll find out soon enough what the Bills plan to do about this punting mess, but oof. It doesn’t look good.