Bills Player Got “Teary-Eyed” When He Saw Josh Allen’s Contract Extension

By now, most Bills fans have heard of starting quarterback Josh Allen's massive contract extension that was made official by the team on Friday afternoon.

The Bills franchise quarterback set an NFL record for the most guaranteed money by a player with $150 million; with six years total in the extension, worth $258 million. The deal keeps Allen in Buffalo through 2028.

After the Bills concluded Saturday morning's open practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Bills starting guard Jon Feliciano said he actually got teary-eyed when he learned of Allen's huge extension.

"I saw the tweet and I got teary-eyed," said Feliciano.

He mentioned how Allen talked about it before Friday's practice but Feliciano said he "didn't really put two-and-two together." But then when he drove back to One Bills Drive for an afternoon meeting, he saw the extension and became thrilled for Josh, and it's clear the entire team was happy for Allen judging by the overwhelming support on social media over the past 24 hours.

Both Feliciano and tight end Dawson Knox joked that they expect big Christmas gifts from Allen; with Knox even adding that he basically plays half offensive line, so he should get half of that Christmas gift money.

"I always joke with him I play half offensive line, so I should get half the Christmas gift," said Knox.

Feliciano had some fun with it on Twitter on Friday night too.

The love for Allen is evident from guys like Stefon Diggs, John Feliciano and Dawson Knox, who all talked with the media after practice. Maybe it's a facade with other guys in pro sports, but you can tell its 100 percent genuine with Allen and his teammates.

