Video Of Von Miller And Young Bills Fan Will Melt Your Heart

Football is one of the toughest and roughest sports in the world. Big, fast, grown men run into each other for three solid hours.

But is it what happens off the field that means so much to the fans. If you are from Buffalo and Western New York, you know that our identity is tied to the Buffalo Bills.

When they win, the next day at work isn't so bad, the coffee tastes better, and your spouse looks cuter. When they lose, you just don't walk to some people, the sunrise seems to be dull and boring, and getting to work is a hassle.

With so much of our lives tied to the Buffalo Bills and how they do on the field, life-changing moments can happen off the field.

The Buffalo Bills opened training camp this week and there were plenty of families in attendance to see their heroes in action. It takes just a couple of minutes for one of these heroes to change the life of a young fan.

Check out the face of this young Bills Mafia member after Von Miller comes over to chit-chat and then gives him the glove he was wearing at practice right off his hand.

As a parent, the look on that kid's face says it all. Von Miller now has a lifetime fan and this kid has a story to tell for the rest of his life.

It is moments like this off the fields that sports are so important in our world. These moments can turn around a day, a month, a year, or even a life.

Kudos to Von Miller for taking the time, and I would love to hear this kid tell this story to his friends.

