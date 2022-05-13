Bills Fans Love These Odds For The Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams to start the 2022 NFL season on Thursday Night Football this September.

The entire schedule was released this past week and the Bills have 5 prime time games and a game on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve! To say this is going to be an exciting season in a definite understatement. Many places have the Buffalo Bills as the favorites to win the Super Bowl this coming season. But what are the odds as of now, that the Bills beat the Rams to start the year? Pretty good.

Bills vs. Rams

Point spread: Rams -1

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Bills -110, Rams -110 b: Bills -110

Get ready for the fun to kickoff on Thursday night, September 8th on NBC!

The game that really looks like fun for fans is the Monday Night Football game the following week. The newest rival, the Tennessee Titans will come to Orchard Park and it will be the 5th year in a row the two teams have met and it has gotten more and more exciting! There is also a Sunday Night Football game on the night before Halloween at Highmark Stadium when the Green Bay Packers travel to Western New York. Get your costume ready and cheer on the Bills!

Although a new stadium has been approved and plans are moving forward for construction, Highmark Stadium will be a fun place to be this summer. It was just announced that Garth Brooks will make his first appearance at the stadium and is one of a few artists and bands that will crank out music for the final time at the stadium.

