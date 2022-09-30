Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County

A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job.

Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, "Monk is charged with violating an order of protection placed against him. He attempted to contact the protected party several times at the Owen D. Young School, where the protected party works, causing her to fear for her safety."

Monk was arrested on Friday, September 23, 2022, and charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E felony)

Stalking in the Fourth Degree (Class B misdemeanor)

The victim's name is not being released.

Monk was sent to the Herkimer County Jail. He is being held on $75,000 cash bail or a $150,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Schuyler Court on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to answer the charges.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

