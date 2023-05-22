A dispute in a vehicle between a driver and his passenger turned physical and has resulted in a homeless man being charged with attempted murder.

The initial dispute occurred as the two were traveling on Route 49 in Marcy, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, and involved the victim using what investigators called 'disparaging remarks'.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies said.

Those remarks from the passenger prompted the driver, identified as a 32-year-old Henry Estuardo Castaneda, to pull over and confront his passenger. Authorities say the two are acquaintances. It is alleged that's when both men got out of the vehicle, with Castaneda pushing the passenger to the ground, then choking him and repeatedly hitting over the head with a beer bottle, deputies said.

Authorities were called when motorists saw the injured victim walking in the road on Route 49 between the River Road and Route 291 exits, deputies said.

Castaneda was later located and charged with attempted murder in the second-degree and assault in the second-degree. Under New York State law, a conviction for second-degree attempted murder usually results in a sentence of between 5 and 15-years behind bars.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for cuts to his head.

Castaneda was being held in the Oneida County Correctional Facility pending arraignment on the charges.

