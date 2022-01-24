Bipartisanship Stumbles On New York Redistricting Panel

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats on New York’s redistricting commission are throwing up their hands, a day before a bipartisan panel was to submit redrawn congressional boundaries to state lawmakers.

That means the Legislature, which is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats, can now seize control over a reapportionment process voters hoped would minimize gerrymandering.

The redistricting commission had been mired in partisanship, and many had lost hope that the commission could come up with a unified proposal in its first outing since New York voters established it in 2014.

How the state carves out its congressional districts could influence the balance of power in Washington.

Democrats have supermajorities in both chambers of the New York Legislature.

