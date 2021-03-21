Boeheim Bests Huggins, Syracuse on to Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: The Syracuse Orange celebrate their win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in their second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jim Boeheim and his Syracuse Orange are going to the Sweet 16.

Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points and Joe Girard added 14 points with seven assists and six rebounds as the 11th-seeded Orange held on to beat third-seeded West Virginia, 75-72 on Sunday night.

Boeheim had six of the Orange's 14 3-pointers.

Sean McNeil led West Virginia with 23 points, hitting seven 3s.

The game featured two of the winningest coaches in Division I history. It was Boeheim's 982nd career win, 82 more than the Mountaineers' Bob Huggins.

It will be Boeheim's 19th trip to the round of 16 in his 45 seasons at his alma mater.

