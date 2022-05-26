Boilermaker Revises COVID Participation Policy

Boilermaker officials announced today that COVID restrictions are being lifted for participation in the 15K, 5K and wheelchair races.

Participants will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test prior to race day.

"We have been closely monitoring the path of COVID-19 since February of 2020 and our priority has always been the safety of our participants, staff, volunteers and community," said Mark Donovan, president of the Boilermaker. "When we opened registration in March, our policy was in line with what had become the standard for events of all sizes and with all city and state guidelines. Shortly afterwards, that standard changed and we have seen large scale events being held safely with zero restrictions locally, regionally and nationally."

Donovan says in the interest of public health, they are continuing to encourage all participants to follow standard COVID precautions at this year's Boilermaker events.

He says they will continue to assess public health conditions, governmental actions and guidelines and will issue policy revisions should they become necessary.

courtesy of Boilermaker Road Race

Those who are not comfortable participating in-person, the virtual option of the Boilermaker 15K or 5K race is available.

The "Home-Edition" allows participants to run a 15K or 5K course of their choosing between July 1 and noon on July 10 and receive their pint glass and finisher's medal or pin by mail.

Registration for the Boilermaker continues through June 30 or until the race caps are reached.

The 2022 Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 10.

For more information on Boilermaker events, visit boilermaker.com

