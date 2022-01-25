Bomb Cyclone Brewing Could Mean Heavy Snow This Weekend

Weather forecasters are closely watching a low pressure expected to travel up the east coast later this week which could turn into a classic Nor'easter this weekend for the Mohawk Valley.

Forecasters are calling it a possible "Bomb Cyclone" or a Bombogenesis, which "occurs when a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours. A millibar measures atmospheric pressure. This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters," according to NOAA. It's a rapidly strengthening weather system that can result in heavy snow and even blizzard conditions.

Experts say the potential storm is all based on the storm's path once the weather front hits the ocean. There are 3 likely scenarios, one of which would significantly affect Upstate New York.

Scenario 1

If the storm moves up the coast and turns out to sea, we'll all basically dodge the bullet.

Scenario 2

If the storm stays off shore as comes up the coast, it could mean heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions for Boston and Cape Cod, and even snow for Albany, however, Upstate NY and our area would most be spared.

Scenario 3

If the storm makes landfall as it comes up the coast, this could mean a snow, sleet and rain event for the coastline and a possible Nor'easter and heavy snow and wind for Upstate New York. Forecasters say if the storm does track inland, although it seems less likely, it has the potential to affect our region's weather from Friday through Saturday night.

