One of Central New York’s Favorite Ice Cream Shops Opens For 60th Season

An iconic ice cream shop, celebrating its 60th anniversary in Central New York, is finally open for the season.

Bonomo's - Clinton

Bonomo's Ice Cream shop on Route 5 in Clinton opened for the 60th year on St Patrick's Day. They picked a good day to start scooping up the tasty ice cream too. Temperatures were near 60.

Guy Bonomo and his wife Frances started the family-run ice cream shop in 1962 when it was called Dari Isle. The name changed to Bonomo's in 1983 but the homemade hard ice cream is still the same today.

Learn more and see Bonomo's menu at Bonomosdc.com.

Nicky Doodles - Verona, Rome

Nicky Doodles, the family-owned ice cream shop that began in 1998, opened for the season on March 12 at both Rome and Verona locations. They are accepting job applications for the summer. Anyone interested can apply online at Nickydoodles.com.

Voss's BBQ - Yorkville

The long lines will soon begin at Voss's BBQ in Yorkville. One of the area's favorite BBQ and ice cream joints usually opens for the season sometime in mid-April. If you've never been before, be sure to bring cash. They don't accept credit cards. Be sure to order a hot dog or two. They have some of the best around.

Coneheads Ice Cream - Oneida

Coneheads will start serving ice cream in Oneida on Friday, April 8 for the second season. They are also hiring if anyone is looking for a summer job. Just shoot them a message on their Facebook page.

Kookie's Q - Utica

You don't have to wait for spring to arrive to enjoy Kookie's Q in Utica. It's open all year long and they even offer ice cream and food delivery. I'll take two fairground sundaes, please. They look delish!

The Ice Cream Factory - Chadwicks

The Ice Cream Factory in Chadwicks hasn't announced an opening date yet. But when they do open, you can relax with the CBD-infused lemonade or matcha green tea slushies added to the menu last season.

Inside Scoop - Stittville

"It won't be long" before Inside Scoop opens for the season. The ice cream shop on State Route 365 in Stittville is counting the days on their Facebook page to opening day when they can serve up frozen treats that include beer and wine ice cream and wine slushies that debuted last season.

Roc-Star Ice Cream - Waterville

Roc-Star Ice Cream first opened in 2001, but it wasn't called Roc-Star until 2007. The ice cream and Eatery in Waterville doesn't usually start scooping up the ice cream until sometime in late April.

Sam'z Eats & Sweets - Rome

Sam'z Eats and Sweets in Rome started serving frozen treats on March 12. Dawn Zagurski opened Sam’z Eats and Sweets on Turin Road in honor of her daughter Samantha.

If you know an ice cream parlor that we missed, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added to the list.

