Boonville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Over The Weekend

A woman is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on crash over the weekend in Boonville.

New York State Police say Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. a vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Rakwan Marshall of Liverpool was traveling south on State Route 12.

Police say he entered the northbound lane to pass another vehicle and struck a 2010 Sebring head-on.

Officials say the driver of the Sebring, 38-year-old Sarah Stinebrickner of Boonville, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s and was listed in critical condition.

Police say Stinebrickner’s passenger, 42-year-old Cary Crosiner of Boonville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Marshall was transported to St. Elizabeth’s with serious injuries and a passenger in his vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.